Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $250.83, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMGN was $250.83, representing a -9.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $276.69 and a 19.28% increase over the 52 week low of $210.28.

AMGN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). AMGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.07. Zacks Investment Research reports AMGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.44%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMGN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMGN as a top-10 holding:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF (PBE)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PJP with an increase of 11.22% over the last 100 days. IBB has the highest percent weighting of AMGN at 9.59%.

