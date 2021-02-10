Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMGN was $236.65, representing a -14.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $276.69 and a 33.66% increase over the 52 week low of $177.05.

AMGN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). AMGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.31. Zacks Investment Research reports AMGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.35%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMGN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMGN as a top-10 holding:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH)

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IBB with an increase of 26.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMGN at 7.26%.

