Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of AMGN was $236.65, representing a -14.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $276.69 and a 33.66% increase over the 52 week low of $177.05.
AMGN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). AMGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.31. Zacks Investment Research reports AMGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.35%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMGN Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to AMGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AMGN as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
- VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH)
- VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)
- VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IBB with an increase of 26.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AMGN at 7.26%.
