Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMGN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AMGN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $241.72, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMGN was $241.72, representing a -8.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $264.97 and a 36.53% increase over the 52 week low of $177.05.

AMGN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB). AMGN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.24. Zacks Investment Research reports AMGN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.55%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMGN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMGN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMGN as a top-10 holding:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF (PBE)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBE with an increase of 45.2% over the last 100 days. IBB has the highest percent weighting of AMGN at 8.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.