Amgen Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $627 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $767 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.879 billion or $5.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $9.086 billion from $8.196 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

