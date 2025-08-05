Amgen Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.432 billion, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $746 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.258 billion or $6.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $9.179 billion from $8.388 billion last year.

Amgen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.432 Bln. vs. $746 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.65 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $9.179 Bln vs. $8.388 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.