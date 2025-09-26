Amgen Expands $650 Mln U.S. Manufacturing Network; Creates Around 750 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN), a biotechnology company, on Friday announced a $650 million expansion of its U.S. manufacturing network, creating hundreds of new jobs.

The company said the investment will increase and support drug production in its biologics manufacturing facility in Juncos and enhance the operations process.

The investment is also expected to create around 750 jobs, which include construction roles and new highly skilled manufacturing jobs.

The company said that the announcement increases recent investments that include $600 million science and innovation centre in California, and manufacturing expansions of $900 million in Ohio and $1 billion in North Carolina

In the pre-market trading, Amgen is 0.76% higher at $273.25 on the Nasdaq.

