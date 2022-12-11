Amgen emerges frontrunner in Horizon deal as Sanofi drops bid

adds background and details from Sanofi statement

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc AMGN.Ois in advanced talks to buy biotech company HorizonTherapeutics PlcHZNP.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, while rival bidder French health group SanofiSASY.PA announced it had dropped its bid.

A deal for Amgen to buy the company could be finalised by Monday assuming the talks don’t fall apart, the Journal report added. Amgen and Horizon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

Last month, Horizon Therapeutics - which has a market capitalization of about $22 billion - had said it was in talks with Amgen Inc AMGN.O, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Global Services unit JNJ.N, all three of which have been active in deal-making this year.

Sanofi said on Sunday that it was no longer in discussions with Horizon and does not intend to make an offer for it.

"Transaction price expectations do not meet our value creation criteria," Sanofi said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Graff)

