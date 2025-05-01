AMGEN Earnings Results: $AMGN Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMGEN ($AMGN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $4.90 per share, beating estimates of $4.39 by $0.51. The company also reported revenue of $8,149,000,000, missing estimates of $8,217,920,904 by $-68,920,904.
AMGEN Insider Trading Activity
AMGEN insiders have traded $AMGN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M REESE (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,936 shares for an estimated $10,233,747.
- JONATHAN P GRAHAM (EVP & Gen. Counsel & Secy.) sold 25,045 shares for an estimated $7,341,122
- MURDO GORDON (EVP, Global Commercial Ops) sold 8,771 shares for an estimated $2,585,644
- ESTEBAN SANTOS (EVP, Operations) sold 8,711 shares for an estimated $2,550,903
- DEREK MILLER (SVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,024 shares for an estimated $593,933.
- NANCY A. GRYGIEL (SVP & CCO) sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $483,807
AMGEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,232 institutional investors add shares of AMGEN stock to their portfolio, and 1,391 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 6,029,058 shares (+1292.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,571,413,677
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 4,446,206 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,158,859,131
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 3,495,503 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $911,067,901
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 2,672,975 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $696,684,204
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,379,427 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $620,173,853
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,903,289 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,073,244
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,807,767 shares (+1086.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $471,176,390
AMGEN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMGN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
AMGEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMGN in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/12/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/12/2024
- Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 11/12/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024
AMGEN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMGN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $342.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $305.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Johnson Rice set a target price of $294.0 on 03/05/2025
- Michael Yee from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 11/12/2024
