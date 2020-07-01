US Markets
AMGN

Amgen defeats Novartis appeal over arthritis drug Enbrel's patents

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ROBERT GALBRAITH

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld two patents for Amgen Inc's multibillion-dollar rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel, rejecting Novartis AG's effort to void the patents.

July 1 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld two patents for Amgen Inc's AMGN.O multibillion-dollar rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel, rejecting Novartis AG's NOVN.S effort to void the patents.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, which oversees intellectual property cases, affirmed the judgment of a lower court, which had found that Novartis' Sandoz generic drugs unit failed to prove that claims underlying Amgen's patents were invalid.

Sandoz had applied to market Erelzi, a biosimilar version of Enbrel.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMGN NOVN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular