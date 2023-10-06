Amgen Concludes Horizon Therapeutics Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN), a biopharmaceutical company, announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc (HZNPN.MX).

The company bought the outstanding common stock of Horizon Therapeutics for $116.50 per share in cash for about $27.8 billion.

As per Amgen, the acquisition is in alignment with Amgen's core strategy of delivering innovative medicines. It is expected to strengthen Amgen's leading inflammation portfolio by adding first-in-class, early-in-lifecycle medicines.

Amgen expects the deal to accelerate revenue growth and add to earnings from 2024.

In premarket activity, shares of Amgen are trading at $262.50 down 0.97% on Nasdaq.

