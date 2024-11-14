Amgen call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Amgen (AMGN) with 8,403 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 49.64%. Jan-25 295 calls and Jan-27 300 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.63. Earnings are expected on February 4th.

