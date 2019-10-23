Amgen Appoints Peter Griffith As CFO, Succeeding David Meline, Effective Jan. 1

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) announced late Tuesday that it has appointed Peter Griffith as executive vice president, Finance and Chief Financial Officer designate.

Griffith will succeed David Meline, who is retiring from his roles as executive vice president and CFO, as of January 1, 2020.

Meline will serve as CFO through the end of 2019 and remain at the company into the second quarter of 2020. He has served as the company's executive vice president and CFO since 2014.

Griffith joins Amgen from Sherwood Canyon Group, LLC, a private equity and advisory firm, where he served as president. Previously, he retired from EY.

Meline joined Amgen from 3M Co. (MMM) , where he was senior vice president and CFO. Previously, he held various senior-level roles at General Motors, including vice president and CFO for GM North America.

