Markets
AMGN

Amgen Announces Positive Result For Phase 1b Study Of Combination Of Vectibix, Lumakras

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Monday announced positive results for its phase 1b CodeBreaK 101 trial and confirmed 30 percent objective response rate for its Amgen's Vectibix in a combination with Lumakras/Lumykras in patients with KRAS G12C-Mutated Metastatic colorectal cancer. The trial showed a median progression-free survival of 5.7 months in a difficult-to-treat patient population, while the current standard of care offers a median progression-free survival benefit of two months. Vectibix is a monoclonal anti-epidermal growth factor receptor antibody.

Amgen said Lumakras plus Vectibix achieved a 30 percent confirmed objective response rate in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, where treatment response rates can be as low as 2 percent.

The company said it will focus on combination approaches in colorectal cancer, including advancing CodeBreaK 300, the Phase 3 Lumakras plus Vectibix trial in the chemotherapy-refractory patient population.

The trial enrolled 40 patients with heavily pre-treated KRAS G12C-mutated chemo-refractory mCRC. Disease control was seen in 37 patients for a total of 92.5 percent with a median progression-free survival of 5.7 months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMGN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular