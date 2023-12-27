Amgen (AMGN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Amgen (AMGN) closed the latest trading day at $286.53, indicating a +0.93% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

The world's largest biotech drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 6.92% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 4.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amgen in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.69, indicating a 14.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.13 billion, showing a 18.95% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.63 per share and a revenue of $28.13 billion, representing changes of +5.31% and +6.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amgen. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Right now, Amgen possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Amgen is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.86 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that AMGN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

