Amgen (AMGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amgen (AMGN) closed at $253.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had gained 10.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amgen as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.93, down 7.53% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.21 billion, down 0.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.73 per share and revenue of $28.1 billion, which would represent changes of +0.23% and +6.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Amgen is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Amgen is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.45, which means Amgen is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that AMGN has a PEG ratio of 2.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMGN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.