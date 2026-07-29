Amgen (AMGN) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

Amgen (AMGN) closed at $387.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had gained 8.56% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of Amgen will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 4, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.6, signifying a 6.98% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.45 billion, up 2.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $22.31 per share and a revenue of $37.73 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.15% and +2.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.34% lower. Amgen currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Amgen currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.56.

Also, we should mention that AMGN has a PEG ratio of 3.98. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry stood at 1.53 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMGN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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