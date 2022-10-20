Amgen (AMGN) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amgen (AMGN) closed at $247.45, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had gained 10.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Amgen will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. On that day, Amgen is projected to report earnings of $4.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.59 billion, down 1.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.46 per share and revenue of $26.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.11% and +0.62%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Amgen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Amgen is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.74.

It is also worth noting that AMGN currently has a PEG ratio of 2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMGN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

