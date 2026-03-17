Amgen (AMGN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Amgen (AMGN) closed at $361.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.47%.

The world's largest biotech drugmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 0.8% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 4.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amgen in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.74, marking a 3.27% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.51 billion, up 4.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.22 per share and revenue of $37.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.74% and +3.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Amgen. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Amgen is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Amgen is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.95.

Also, we should mention that AMGN has a PEG ratio of 3.65. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.