Amgen (AMGN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $246.94, changing hands as high as $250.00 per share. Amgen Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMGN's low point in its 52 week range is $211.71 per share, with $296.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $249.68. The AMGN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

