Amgen (AMGN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Amgen (AMGN) reported $8.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. EPS of $4.71 for the same period compares to $4.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.66, the EPS surprise was +1.07%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amgen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Product Sales- EPOGEN - US : $55 million versus $52.80 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.8% change.

: $55 million versus $52.80 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.8% change. Product Sales- ENBREL - US : $1.01 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.9% year over year. Product Sales- Aranesp - ROW : $212 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $214.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

: $212 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $214.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%. Product Sales- Aranesp - US : $107 million compared to the $114.21 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year.

: $107 million compared to the $114.21 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year. Revenue- Product sales : $7.83 billion versus $7.77 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change.

: $7.83 billion versus $7.77 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change. Revenue- Other revenues : $363 million versus $344.69 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change.

: $363 million versus $344.69 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change. Product Sales- Aimovig - Total : $78 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $98.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.6%.

: $78 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $98.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.6%. Product Sales- Aranesp - Total : $319 million versus $332.42 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.

: $319 million versus $332.42 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change. Product Sales- BLINCYTO - Total : $241 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $227.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47%.

: $241 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $227.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47%. Product Sales- Repatha - Total : $417 million compared to the $428.04 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year.

: $417 million compared to the $428.04 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year. Product Sales- EPOGEN -Total : $55 million versus $52.80 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.8% change.

: $55 million versus $52.80 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -51.8% change. Product Sales- Neulasta - Total: $239 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $152.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

Shares of Amgen have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.