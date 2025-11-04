Amgen (AMGN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Amgen (AMGN) reported revenue of $9.56 billion, up 12.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.64, compared to $5.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.00, the EPS surprise was +12.8%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Product Sales- Neulasta- ROW : $20 million versus $19.55 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change.

: $20 million versus $19.55 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change. Product Sales- Neulasta- U.S. : $72 million versus $60.9 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change.

: $72 million versus $60.9 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change. Product Sales- XGEVA- ROW : $182 million compared to the $144.77 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.

: $182 million compared to the $144.77 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year. Product Sales- Enbrel- ROW : $6 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%.

: $6 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%. Revenue- Other revenues : $420 million compared to the $373.34 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.

: $420 million compared to the $373.34 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year. Revenue- Product sales : $9.14 billion versus $8.55 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.

: $9.14 billion versus $8.55 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change. Product Sales- BLINCYTO- Total : $392 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $412.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.

: $392 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $412.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%. Product Sales- Otezla- Total : $585 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $582.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

: $585 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $582.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%. Product Sales- Neulasta- Total : $92 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $79.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.4%.

: $92 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $79.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.4%. Product Sales- Enbrel- Total : $580 million compared to the $645.48 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.7% year over year.

: $580 million compared to the $645.48 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.7% year over year. Product Sales- LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS- Total : $96 million versus $100.05 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.

: $96 million versus $100.05 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change. Product Sales- TEZSPIRE- Total: $377 million versus $364.18 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.2% change.

Here is how Amgen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Amgen have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

