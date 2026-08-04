Amgen (AMGN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Amgen (AMGN) reported $10.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $6.29 for the same period compares to $6.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.60, the EPS surprise was +12.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Product Sales- Vectibix- U.S. : $167 million versus $153.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change.

: $167 million versus $153.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16% change. Product Sales- Neulasta- ROW : $15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%.

: $15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.1%. Product Sales- Prolia- U.S. : $478 million compared to the $442.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.8% year over year.

: $478 million compared to the $442.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -35.8% year over year. Product Sales- IMDELLTRA/IMDYLLTRA- U.S. : $233 million versus $209.32 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $233 million versus $209.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Product Sales- BLINCYTO- Total : $472 million compared to the $457.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year.

: $472 million compared to the $457.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year. Product Sales- KYPROLIS- Total : $314 million compared to the $359.8 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year.

: $314 million compared to the $359.8 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year. Product Sales- Repatha- Total : $953 million versus $907.08 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.9% change.

: $953 million versus $907.08 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.9% change. Product Sales- XGEVA- Total : $352 million compared to the $355.96 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.8% year over year.

: $352 million compared to the $355.96 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.8% year over year. Product Sales- Prolia- Total : $759 million versus $728.36 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.4% change.

: $759 million versus $728.36 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.4% change. Product Sales- Nplate- Total : $430 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $389.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.

: $430 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $389.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%. Product Sales- Vectibix- Total : $338 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $317.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

: $338 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $317.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%. Product Sales- Enbrel- Total: $580 million versus $466.48 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

Here is how Amgen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Amgen here>>>

Shares of Amgen have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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