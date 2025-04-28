Amgen (AMGN) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Amgen (AMGN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.15 per share, indicating an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.96 billion, representing an increase of 6.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Amgen metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- BLINCYTO- Total' to reach $332.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +36.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Repatha- Total' should come in at $616.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- KYPROLIS- Total' at $381.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- Vectibix- Total' to come in at $248.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- Neulasta- U.S.' will reach $67.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Neulasta- ROW' of $26.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- EPOGEN- U.S.' should arrive at $30.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- Repatha- ROW' will likely reach $295.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- Repatha- U.S.' will reach $331.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- KYPROLIS- ROW' stands at $147.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- BLINCYTO- U.S.' will reach $207.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- BLINCYTO- ROW' reaching $117.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.6% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Amgen here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Amgen have returned -8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Currently, AMGN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.