Amgen (AMGN) Provides Strong Long-Term Outlook, Shares Up

Amgen AMGN announced an attractive outlook for the company’s business through the end of this decade. Amgen estimates its revenues to increase by mid-single-digit percentage points every year till 2030. The adjusted earnings are expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate in the range of high single-digit to low double-digit percentage points in the same timeframe. The company expects its biosimilar revenues to more than double by 2030 compared with 2021 sales.

The company expects its current portfolio of interesting marketed drugs and novel pipeline candidates with strong potential to drive its revenues during this decade. The biosimilar portfolio is estimated to add significantly to the top line. Loss of exclusivity for one of the leading revenue generators — AbbVie’s ABBV Humira — in 2023 presents a significant opportunity for Amgen’s biosimilar drug refrencing Humira — Amjevita.

We note that AbbVie has garnered more than $16 billion from the United States in 2021 from the sales of Humira. Several companies can launch their biosimilar products including Amgen’s Amjevita in 2023.

The high-margin novel products along with an efficient capital structure are estimated to improve adjusted margins and earnings significantly till 2030. Moreover, Amgen management plans to return an average of 60% of its adjusted net income to shareholders during this period through dividend payments and share repurchases. Amgen plans to buy back shares worth up to $6 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Amgen’s strong outlook for the decade seemed attractive to investors. Shares rose 7.8% on Feb 8, following the announcement. So far this year, Amgen’s shares have gained 7.2% against the industry’s decrease of 12.9%.

Although the company has painted an attractive picture for the long term, the pricing pressure seems to continue and is likely to restrict growth in 2022. The company expects its revenues and adjusted earnings to be in the range of $25.4 billion to $26.5 billion and $17.00 per share to $18.00 per share, respectively. This suggests revenues to be flat at the mid-point of the guided range. The adjusted earnings are expected to be flat to up more than 5% year over year.

Amgen’s pipeline candidates target diverse diseases including lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases and hematology-oncology diseases. These novel candidates are likely to boost the top line going forward, following potential approvals. The company is expected to launch three new drugs in 2022.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

