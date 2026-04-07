Is Amgen (AMGN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amgen (AMGN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Amgen is one of 892 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amgen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMGN's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AMGN has moved about 4.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -6.7%. This means that Amgen is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

BioAge Labs, Inc. (BIOA) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 32.5%.

For BioAge Labs, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amgen belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 436 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. BioAge Labs, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Amgen and BioAge Labs, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioAge Labs, Inc. (BIOA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.