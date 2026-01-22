Amgen (AMGN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amgen (AMGN) ended the recent trading session at $347.07, demonstrating a +1.01% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had gained 2.89% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Amgen will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 3, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Amgen to post earnings of $4.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.11%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.47 billion, indicating a 4.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $21.26 per share and revenue of $36.36 billion, indicating changes of +7.16% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% downward. As of now, Amgen holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Amgen is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.86. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.55 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that AMGN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.