Amgen (AMGN) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Amgen (AMGN) was up +1.69% at $355.30. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had lost 0.15% was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 2.77% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amgen in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.76, marking a 2.86% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.5 billion, indicating a 4.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

AMGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.19 per share and revenue of $37.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.6% and +2.9%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower. Amgen currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amgen has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.75 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.76.

It's also important to note that AMGN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.