Amgen (AMGN) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AMGN's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

AMGN could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 7.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank.

Looking at AMGN's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 6 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on AMGN for more gains in the near future.

