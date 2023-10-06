Amgen (AMGN) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Amgen (AMGN) closed at $267.47, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.87%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had gained 4.2% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amgen in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.68, reflecting a 0.43% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.94 billion, indicating a 4.27% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.35 per share and revenue of $27.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.73% and +3.55%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Amgen. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Right now, Amgen possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Amgen is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.19, so one might conclude that Amgen is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AMGN has a PEG ratio of 3.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry stood at 2.11 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

