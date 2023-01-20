Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amgen (AMGN) closed at $263.24, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had lost 1.22% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Amgen as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.02, down 7.8% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.74 billion, down 1.57% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower within the past month. Amgen is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Amgen's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.84, which means Amgen is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that AMGN has a PEG ratio of 1.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMGN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

