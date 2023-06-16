Amgen (AMGN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amgen (AMGN) closed the most recent trading day at $229.66, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had gained 1.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.17% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amgen as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Amgen is projected to report earnings of $4.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.68 billion, up 1.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.12 per share and revenue of $27.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.43% and +5.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amgen is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Amgen's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.84.

Meanwhile, AMGN's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMGN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

