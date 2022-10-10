Amgen (AMGN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amgen (AMGN) closed the most recent trading day at $232.15, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had lost 7.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.88% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Amgen will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Amgen is projected to report earnings of $4.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.59 billion, down 1.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.45 per share and revenue of $26.15 billion, which would represent changes of +2.05% and +0.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Amgen is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Amgen currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.75.

It is also worth noting that AMGN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



