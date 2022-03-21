Amgen (AMGN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amgen (AMGN) closed at $236.32, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had gained 7.01% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Amgen as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Amgen is projected to report earnings of $4.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.1 billion, up 3.39% from the prior-year quarter.

AMGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.52 per share and revenue of $26.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.46% and +0.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. Amgen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Amgen is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.59, so we one might conclude that Amgen is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, AMGN's PEG ratio is currently 1.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

