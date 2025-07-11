Amgen (AMGN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Amgen (AMGN) closed at $295.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.22%.

Shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker have appreciated by 1.04% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 0.32%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amgen in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 5, 2025. On that day, Amgen is projected to report earnings of $5.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.83%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.86 billion, indicating a 5.59% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.83 per share and revenue of $35.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.99% and +5.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. Amgen presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Amgen is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.22.

It's also important to note that AMGN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

