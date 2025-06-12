Amgen (AMGN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Amgen (AMGN) was up +1.88% at $297.29. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had gained 11.26% outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amgen in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.21, marking a 4.83% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.86 billion, up 5.59% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $20.82 per share and a revenue of $35.22 billion, indicating changes of +4.94% and +5.36%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher within the past month. Right now, Amgen possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Amgen is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.02. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.03 for its industry.

It's also important to note that AMGN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.64. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.46.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.