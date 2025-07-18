Amgen (AMGN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Amgen (AMGN) closed at $294.76, marking a -1.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

The world's largest biotech drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 2.98% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 1.59% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amgen in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.22, up 5.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.86 billion, up 5.64% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $20.84 per share and a revenue of $35.23 billion, signifying shifts of +5.04% and +5.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Amgen currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Amgen is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.7, which means Amgen is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that AMGN has a PEG ratio of 2.7 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry stood at 1.48 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

