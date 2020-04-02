Amgen, Adaptive Partner To Find Neutralizing Antibodies For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) announced they will collaborate to discover and develop fully human neutralizing antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 to potentially prevent or treat COVID-19. The companies will begin work immediately and finalize financial terms in the coming weeks.

Adaptive Biotechnologies will extend its high throughput platform to screen the genetic diversity of the B cell receptors from individuals that have recovered from COVID-19. This enables the identification of antibodies from survivors of COVID-19 to select those that neutralize SARS-CoV-2.

