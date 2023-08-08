News & Insights

Amgen a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 3.37% Yield (AMGN)

August 08, 2023 — 10:59 am EDT

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a stunning $20.49B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.37% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Amgen Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by Amgen Inc is $8.52/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/17/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AMGN, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

