Amgen : Olpasiran Phase 2 Data Shows Continued Reduction Of Lp(a) Nearly A Year After Last Dose

August 26, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) said it presented data from the final analysis of the Phase 2 OCEAN-DOSE study of olpasiran, a small interfering RNA (siRNA) during the Late-Breaking Science Session at the European Society of Cardiology Annual Meeting being held in Amsterdam. In the off-treatment extension period, olpasiran showed a lasting effect on Lp(a) reduction nearly a year after the last dose.

Results from the OCEAN(a)-DOSE Phase 2 study announced in November of 2022 showed that doses of olpasiran greater than or equal to 75 mg Q12W reduced patients' Lp(a) by more than 95% at week 36. The results from the off-treatment extension period show that patients previously dosed with greater than or equal to 75 mg of olpasiran sustained about 40-50% placebo-adjusted percent reduction in Lp(a) nearly a year after the last dose. No new safety concerns were identified during the off-treatment extension period.

In addition, the study was the first to explore the effects of olpasiran on a key biomarker strongly associated with atherosclerosis, pro-atherogenic OxPL-apoB. During the treatment period, olpasiran showed a dose-dependent reduction in pro-atherogenic OxPL-apoB.

