News & Insights

US Markets
AMGN

Amgen 1st quarter profit falls as costs rise, sales flatten

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

April 27, 2023 — 04:54 pm EDT

Written by Deena Beasley for Reuters ->

By Deena Beasley

April 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc AMGN.O on Thursday reported lower first-quarter profit as expenses rose and a 2% increase in sales of its own drugs was offset by lower revenue from its deal to manufacture COVID-19 antibody treatments for Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N.

Amgen reported revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, down 2% from a year earlier, but close to analysts' estimates of $6.17 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Product sales by volume grew 14% from a year earlier, but net selling prices fell 5%, while foreign exchange rates and other factors also limited sales revenue gains, Amgen said.

Adjusted earnings per share decreased to $3.98 from $4.25 a year ago, but came in ahead of analysts' forecast of $3.85.

Amgen is seeing prescription trends return to prepandemic levels and "demand for medicines is resilient despite current macroeconomic challenges," Amgen Chief Executive Robert Bradway said on a conference call with investors.

Amgen shares, which rose by less than 1% in regular trading, were down 2.7% at $233.89 after hours.

The company said sales of cholesterol drug Repatha rose 18% from a year earlier to a record $388 million, while sales of migraine drug Aimovig fell 32%, driven by lower prices.

Sales of psoriasis drug Otezla fell 13% due to lower inventory levels and prices. Amgen said it expects further price pressure through 2023.

Operating expenses for the quarter increased 6%, research and development costs rose 12% and Amgen said its tax rate rose 5.6 percentage points, primarily due to a Puerto Rico tax law change.

The California-based biotechnology company slightly increased its forecast for full-year 2023 revenue to range of $26.2 billion to $27.3 billion, from the previous view of $26 billion to $27.2 billion, excluding the impact of its pending acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics Plc HZNP.O.

Analysts estimate $26.7 billion in revenue for the full year.

Amgen said it still expects the Horizon deal to close in the first half of this year.

"The Horizon deal is still a focus to get back to growth and offset headwinds on older products," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a research note.

In December, Amgen agreed to buy Horizon for $27.8 billion, fortifying its rare diseases portfolio with the access to blockbuster thyroid eye disease treatment Tepezza.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((deena.beasley@thomsonreuters.com; 213 955 6746; Reuters Messaging: deena.beasley.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
LLY
HZNP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.