Markets
AMGN

Amgen: GALACTIC-HF Trial Meets Primary Composite Endpoint; Fails To Meet Secondary Endpoint

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN), Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) and Servier announced topline results from GALACTIC-HF, a phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The company said the results of GALACTIC-HF showed that treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil achieved the primary composite efficacy endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant effect to reduce cardiovascular death or heart failure events compared to placebo. No reduction in the secondary endpoint of cardiovascular death was observed in the trial.

The results from GALACTIC-HF will be presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2020, in a virtual Late Breaking Clinical Trial session on November 13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMGN CYTK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular