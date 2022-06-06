Amgen: FDA Approves RIABNI For Adults With Moderate To Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis

Markets
(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) announced the FDA has approved RIABNI, a biosimilar to Rituxan, in combination with methotrexate for adults with moderate to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response to one or more tumor necrosis factor antagonist therapies.

"The approval of RIABNI is an important advancement for adults living with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory joint disease, who now have access to a proven and affordable treatment option," said Murdo Gordon, executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations at Amgen.

