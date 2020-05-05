Amgen: Court Ruling Prevents Cipla From Making Generic Version Of KYPROLIS

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) announced the U.S. District Court in Delaware issued a decision upholding the validity of patent claims from three patents that protect the company's multiple myeloma therapy KYPROLIS (carfilzomib). Three patents that are the subject of the decision are: U.S. Patent No. 7,417,042, U.S. Patent No. 7,737,112 and U.S. Patent No. 8,207,125.

The company said the decision will prevent Cipla from making, using, selling, offering to sell, or importing its generic version of KYPROLIS until expiration of these three U.S. patents. The latest patent expiry is in December 2027.

