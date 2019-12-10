Amgen: CANDOR Study Supports Combination Of KYPROLIS, DARZALEX - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amgen (AMGN) announced additional results from the primary analysis of the phase 3 CANDOR study evaluating KYPROLIS (carfilzomib) in combination with dexamethasone and DARZALEX (daratumumab) compared to KYPROLIS and dexamethasone alone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The primary analysis of the CANDOR study supports the combination of KYPROLIS and DARZALEX, two targeted agents for multiple myeloma.

In the study, the treatment With KYPROLIS, Dexamethasone and DARZALEX resulted in a significant progression-free survival benefit. A reduction of 37% was recorded in the risk of progression or death compared to KYPROLIS and Dexamethasone.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.