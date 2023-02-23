AMG vs. TROW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Financial - Investment Management stocks are likely familiar with Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) and T. Rowe Price (TROW). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Affiliated Managers Group has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while T. Rowe Price has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that AMG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

AMG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.33, while TROW has a forward P/E of 16.92. We also note that AMG has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TROW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.82.

Another notable valuation metric for AMG is its P/B ratio of 1.45. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TROW has a P/B of 2.78.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to AMG's Value grade of A and TROW's Value grade of C.

AMG sticks out from TROW in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that AMG is the better option right now.

