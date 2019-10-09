AMG To Acquire International Specialty Alloys From Kennametal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (AMVMF.PK), a global critical materials company, has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of International Specialty Alloys from Kennametal, Inc. International Specialty Alloys, located in New Castle, PA, is a U.S. producer of titanium master alloys and other binary alloys for the aerospace market.

"The acquisition of ISA provides an excellent opportunity for AMG Titanium Alloys and Coatings to increase its market position in these key products for the aerospace market in North America and Europe," said Guido Loeber, President of AMG Technologies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.