Is AMG TimesSquare International Small Cap N (TCMPX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

There are plenty of choices in the Non US - Equity category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that you should consider investigating is AMG TimesSquare International Small Cap N (TCMPX). TCMPX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

Zacks categorizes TCMPX as Non US - Equity, a segment stacked high with options. Non US - Equity mutual funds like to invest in companies outside of the United States, an important characteristic since global mutual funds are known to keep a good portion of their portfolio stateside. These kinds of funds can often extend across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets.

History of Fund/Manager

TCMPX finds itself in the AMG Funds family, based out of Greenwich, CT. AMG TimesSquare International Small Cap N debuted in January of 2013. Since then, TCMPX has accumulated assets of about $7.43 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Magnus Larsson who has been in charge of the fund since January of 2013.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. TCMPX has a 5-year annualized total return of 6.8% and is in the bottom third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 0.67%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 15.88%, the standard deviation of TCMPX over the past three years is 17.42%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 18.21% compared to the category average of 17.12%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.88, which means it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. TCMPX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -8.09, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, TCMPX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.31% compared to the category average of 1.05%. So, TCMPX is actually more expensive than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,000 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $100



Bottom Line

Overall, even with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, AMG TimesSquare International Small Cap N ( TCMPX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

