AMG Scheduled to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025, with Conference Call at 12:00 PM ET

AMG announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss these results, along with management's expectations for future performance, is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The call will feature key executives, including CEO Jay C. Horgen, COO Thomas M. Wojcik, and CFO Dava E. Ritchea. Interested parties can listen in by calling specific numbers for U.S. and non-U.S. participants, and a replay will be available after the call. Additional details, including a presentation and link to the call, are accessible on AMG’s website.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AMG (NYSE: AMG) will report financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, May 8, 2025. A conference call will be held at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.





In addition to quarterly results, the conference call may include discussion of management’s expectations of future financial and operating results. Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas M. Wojcik, Chief Operating Officer, and Dava E. Ritchea, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.





Parties interested in listening to the conference call should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) shortly before the call begins.





The conference call will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13753083. The live call and replay of the session, and a presentation highlighting the Company's performance, can also be accessed via AMG’s website at



https://ir.amg.com/



For more information on AMG, please visit



www.amg.com



Investor & Media Relations:





Patricia Figueroa





+1 (617) 747-3300





ir@amg.com





