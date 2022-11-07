AMG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $129.30, changing hands as high as $139.00 per share. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMG's low point in its 52 week range is $108.12 per share, with $189.495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.06.

