AMG Lithium And Beijing Easpring Sign MoU To Strengthen European Battery Materials Ecosystem

October 15, 2025 — 01:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AMG Lithium GmbH, a subsidiary of AMG Critical Materials N.V. (AMVMF.PK, AMG.AS), announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co., Ltd. for the supply and offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

AMG Lithium stands as the first European lithium refiner with an operational production facility located in Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany. Meanwhile, Easpring—a leading Chinese manufacturer of cathode active material (CAM)—is in the process of building a CAM facility in Kotka, Finland.

The strategic investments by both companies in Europe highlight their shared commitment to developing a localized and resilient battery supply chain. As an initial step, AMG Lithium and Easpring will work closely to qualify AMG Lithium's plant for production standards, while simultaneously negotiating a binding offtake agreement to solidify their collaboration.

